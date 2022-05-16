UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Arrested Involved In MPA's Father Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Two accused arrested involved in MPA's father murder case

Police Pakpattan made a significant progress in the investigation of murder of Rana Ahmed Ali, the father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed Ali, and arrested two main accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Police Pakpattan made a significant progress in the investigation of murder of Rana Ahmed Ali, the father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed Ali, and arrested two main accused.

The accused were identified as Maqbool Ahmed and Liaqat Ali.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of the incident which took place a few days ago.

DPO Pakpattan Naseebullah Khan said in the preliminary investigation, the accused, Maqbool Ahmad, had confessed the planning and murder as well.

The DPO Pakpattan said special teams had been mobilized for the arrest of the otheraccused who would also be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Provincial Assembly Progress Pakpattan

Recent Stories

Thousands hospitalized as latest sandstorm brings ..

Thousands hospitalized as latest sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill

22 seconds ago
 EPA team visits Taj Colony ,seeks report about no ..

EPA team visits Taj Colony ,seeks report about non-disposal of sewage water, ga ..

23 seconds ago
 CM chairs meeting to finalize relief package

CM chairs meeting to finalize relief package

25 seconds ago
 Nepal, India Sign MoU on Construction of Arun-4 Hy ..

Nepal, India Sign MoU on Construction of Arun-4 Hydropower Project

28 seconds ago
 Two arrested over corruption charges

Two arrested over corruption charges

3 minutes ago
 Use of CSTO Forces in Ukrainian Operation Not Disc ..

Use of CSTO Forces in Ukrainian Operation Not Discussed During Summit - Secretar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.