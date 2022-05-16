Police Pakpattan made a significant progress in the investigation of murder of Rana Ahmed Ali, the father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed Ali, and arrested two main accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Police Pakpattan made a significant progress in the investigation of murder of Rana Ahmed Ali, the father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed Ali, and arrested two main accused.

The accused were identified as Maqbool Ahmed and Liaqat Ali.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of the incident which took place a few days ago.

DPO Pakpattan Naseebullah Khan said in the preliminary investigation, the accused, Maqbool Ahmad, had confessed the planning and murder as well.

The DPO Pakpattan said special teams had been mobilized for the arrest of the otheraccused who would also be arrested soon.