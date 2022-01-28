UrduPoint.com

Two Accused Arrested,1,900 Liters Liquor Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Sahiwal police claimed on Friday to have arrested two accused and recovered liquor from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Sahiwal police claimed on Friday to have arrested two accused and recovered liquor from their possession.

The police arrested Amanool Maseeh and Ifftikhar Ahmed besides recovering 1,900 litresliquor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

