Two accused involved in molesting children arrested in Gujranwala

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Two accused were arrested by police for their alleged involvement in raping children and making their video in Gujranwala.According to media reports, two boys 12 and 14 years old were on the way to home from school were raped by accused Anees and his accomplice .

The molesters made video after the incident for blackmailing the boys .The boys informed their parents and two individual cases have been registered against the accused in the police station.Police have arrested both accused.