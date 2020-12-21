UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Accused Of Fraud Case Convicted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:31 PM

Two accused of fraud case convicted

An accountability court on Monday convicted two accused involved in a fraud case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday convicted two accused involved in a fraud case.

The court handed down seven years imprisonment each to Adnan Qayyum and Salman Farooq and imposed a fine of Rs 3 million on them.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the accused.

The NAB had filed the reference against the accused, stating that they committed fraudwith masses on the name of a private scheme. NAB Lahore Prosecution Wing had presentedwitnesses in support to the said allegations before the court.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Fine Salman Farooq Million Court

Recent Stories

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

48 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

49 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

58 minutes ago

Russian Military to Have 13 Missile Systems Yars, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.