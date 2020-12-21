Two accused of fraud case convicted

(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court on Monday convicted two accused involved in a fraud case

The court handed down seven years imprisonment each to Adnan Qayyum and Salman Farooq and imposed a fine of Rs 3 million on them.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the accused.

The NAB had filed the reference against the accused, stating that they committed fraudwith masses on the name of a private scheme. NAB Lahore Prosecution Wing had presentedwitnesses in support to the said allegations before the court.