Two alleged robbers held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chhanga Manga police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash and other valuables from them.

On the direction of DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the Chhanga Manga police conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Sajid aka Saju and his accomplice whose name has been kept secrete.

The police recovered Rs 300,000 in cash, valuables worth Rs 3.5 million, a mini truck, ten mobile phone sets and illegal weapons from their possession.

The outlaws have confessed of committing over 18 incidents of robbery.

Further investigation was underway.