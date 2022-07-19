UrduPoint.com

Two Alleged Robbers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 12:02 PM

Two alleged robbers held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chhanga Manga police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash and other valuables from them.

On the direction of DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the Chhanga Manga police conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Sajid aka Saju and his accomplice whose name has been kept secrete.

The police recovered Rs 300,000 in cash, valuables worth Rs 3.5 million, a mini truck, ten mobile phone sets and illegal weapons from their possession.

The outlaws have confessed of committing over 18 incidents of robbery.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Manga Kasur From Mini Million

Recent Stories

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

12 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

12 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.