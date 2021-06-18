UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested, Two Points Sealed I Lahore

Fri 18th June 2021

The city district administration sealed two public points and arrested two people for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) about dengue here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed two public points and arrested two people for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) about dengue here on Friday.

The special dengue squad also got registered 14 cases and served 258 warning notices to violators over poor cleanliness arrangements and stagnant water.

According to the spokesperson, the dengue squad carried out regularly surveillance at variouspoints in the city besides eliminating dengue larva from various places as 67 FIRs were also gotregistered against violators from June 1 till date.

