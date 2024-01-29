Two Arrested With Over 41 Kg Hashish
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Jahanian police arrested two drug dealers and recovered over 41 kilogram of Hashish from their possession in a raid, police said on Monday
DSP Jahanian Ejaz Maswan told a news conference that a police team, on a tip-off, raided a place and arrested the accused Nadeem and Asif, both residents of Shujabad.
Exactly 41.250 kilogram of Hashish was recovered while a van they had been using in the illicit business was also taken into custody.
DPO Khanewal Rana Omar Farooq commended SHO Jahanian Mahar Riaz Sial, Sub Inspector Hassan Niazi and the team for the successful operation.
