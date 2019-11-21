Two bike lifters held; 11 bikes recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Shehzad town police station on Thursday arrested two bike lifters and recovered 11 stolen and snatched bikes from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams for prompt action against those involved in auto-theft and bike lifting incidents. One of team under supervision of DSP Shehzad Town Sardar Ghulam Mustafa including Station House Officer Rana Muhammad Akram succeeded to nab two bike lifters and recovered 11 snatched or stolen motorcycles from them.

They have been identified as Haseeb Nawaz and Aamir Sohail and confessed to strike in various areas of Shehzad town, Loi Bher, Koral police stations and also of Rawalpinid.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance and further directed for effective policing measures in the city.