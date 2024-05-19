Two bike lifters netted, five motorbikes seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Islamabad Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) team arrested two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities, and recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession.

A police public relations officer on Sunday told APP that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has started “Nasha ab Nahe” movement and intensified crackdown against the criminal elements and drugs peddlers in order to eliminate the crime and drug menace from the city.

Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifter gang. The accused were identified as Taimoor Ahmed and Zahid Khan.

The police team also recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at ensuring the eradication of drugs from our society and cracking down on drug peddlers, thereby safeguarding the lives of our young generation.

He further said that no elements will be allowed to jeopardize the lives of our youngsters, and individuals involved in nefarious businesses like drug and liquor sales will be brought to justice.

The citizens are urged to immediately report any suspicious individuals or activity related to drug activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or via "ICT-15" app.