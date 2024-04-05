Two Bike Riders Killed In Road Crash
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Two people riding on motorbike were killed after hitting with the speeding bus near sultan colony, Mian Wali road, rescuer said.
The deceased were identified as Ghulam Yaseen, 55, s/o Haji Saleem and Qaisar, 43, s/o Muhammad Saddique, residents of Khan Pur Bagga Sher, district Muzaffargarh.
Initial enquiry suggested that the accident occurred due to negligence and over-speeding of the bus driver who escaped the scene.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which held enquiry into the incident.
The bodies were removed to DHQ hospital. The search for heirs was underway to handover the bodies, said the police.
