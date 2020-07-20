UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Recovered From Canal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Dead body of a girl was recovered from canal, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the girl's body was recovered from Lower Bari Doab near Chak 40/3-R whose identification is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 also recovered body of Muhammad Qaisar from Upper Sohag Canal, who drowned in the canal while taking bath two days before.

Moreover, rescuers are also searching the bodies of two friends - Usman and Mudassar - who drowned near Haveli Lakha.

