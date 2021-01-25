UrduPoint.com
Two Booked For Hooliganism In DHQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Two booked for hooliganism in DHQ Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two persons involved in misbehaving, breaking window panes and violating official code of conduct in DHQ Hospital, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Shift in-charge District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Haseeb, who was deputed in the neurosurgery ward, submitted an application at the Ganjmandi Police Station that the relatives of the patient resisted the hospital staff and made hooliganism in the hospital.

Police arrested Zafar Iqbal and Zaheer Shehzad for resisting the staff while four other co- accused escaped from the scene.

