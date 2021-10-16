Two booked for pilfering electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

On the report of Gepco Sub Division Officer (SDOs), Civil-line and Satrah police raided at Pacca Garha, Laraywali and caught red handed Amjad Ali and Iftikhar while pilfering electricity from main transmissionlines and through meter tempering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.