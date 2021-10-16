UrduPoint.com

Two Booked For Pilfering Electricity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:07 PM

Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

On the report of Gepco Sub Division Officer (SDOs), Civil-line and Satrah police raided at Pacca Garha, Laraywali and caught red handed Amjad Ali and Iftikhar while pilfering electricity from main transmissionlines and through meter tempering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Sialkot Amjad Ali From

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan urges nation to celebrate birth anni ..

PM Imran Khan urges nation to celebrate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (P ..

8 minutes ago
 Thief flees in tractor after bungled Australian ro ..

Thief flees in tractor after bungled Australian robbery

8 minutes ago
 Austrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID ..

Austrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots

8 minutes ago
 Cotton worth Rs one mln reduced to ashes, another ..

Cotton worth Rs one mln reduced to ashes, another cotton heap of Rs five mln sav ..

8 minutes ago
 S.Punjab attractive region for researchers, histor ..

S.Punjab attractive region for researchers, historians, archaeologists, tourists ..

13 minutes ago
 Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial ..

Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial activities

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.