Two brick kilns sealed in kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration under anti-smog measures arrested two persons for not shifting their brick kilns to zigzag technology and imposed Rs.50,000 fine on them.

A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner Chunian inspected various kilns and factories in the area and sealed two brick kilns for causing pollution.

Cases were registered against kilns owners.