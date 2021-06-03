UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Brick Kilns Sealed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:39 PM

Two brick kilns sealed in sargodha

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams Thursday sealed two brick kilns over functioning on old technology in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams Thursday sealed two brick kilns over functioning on old technology in the district.

According to a spokesperson,the teams conducted raids at Shahpur, Cha kora village and found that two kilns--Mehndi brick and Al madina brick were failed to adopt the zigzag technology.

The teams sealed these kilns and registered cases against owners.

Related Topics

Technology Shahpur

Recent Stories

Asad inaugurates corona vaccination centre at shop ..

1 minute ago

India, UK Launch Decarbonization Initiative at 12t ..

1 minute ago

'Koi Bhooka Na Soye' network being extended to oth ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Invites US to Invest in ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,933 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

4 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief to Soon Hold Phone Talks With New ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.