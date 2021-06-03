Two brick kilns sealed in sargodha

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams Thursday sealed two brick kilns over functioning on old technology in the district

According to a spokesperson,the teams conducted raids at Shahpur, Cha kora village and found that two kilns--Mehndi brick and Al madina brick were failed to adopt the zigzag technology.

The teams sealed these kilns and registered cases against owners.