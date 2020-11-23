Two BS-19, Seven BS-18, Six BS-17 shuffled in separate notifications

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday reshuffled provincial bureaucracy with immediate effect and assigned them new assignments.

In separate notifications issued by KP Establishment Department, Iltaf Hussain Director (IT) (BS-19) has been transferred from Elementary and Secondary education Department to Finance Department and Sardar Muhammad Director IT (BS-19) from Finance Department to Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

The seven transferred Deputy Directors of BS-18 of IT Cadre included Wisal Muhammad Deputy Director Establishment and Administration Department and posted at Planning and Development, Shakirullah Deputy Director has been transferred from P&D Department and posted at Local Government and Rural Development, Bashir Muhammad Deputy Director has been transferred from LG&RD Department and posted at Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Bushra Rahim Deputy Director has been transferred from Home and Tribal Affairs Department and posted at Excise and Taxation Department. Similarly Muhammad Bashir Deputy Director has been transferred from Finance Department and posted at E&A Department, Safdar Kamal Deputy Director has been transferred from Excise and Taxation Department and posted at Elementary and Secondary Education and Salahuddin Deputy Director has been transferred from Elementary and Secondary Education Department and posted at Finance Department.

The six Assistant Directors BS-17 of IT Cadre included Bilar Ahmad Assistant Director IT has been transferred from Communication and Works Department and posted to Social Welfare Department, Noor Sher Afridi Assistant Director IT has been transferred from CM Secretariat and posted to Science Technology and Information Technology Department, Khalid Rahman Assistant Director IT has been transferred from Finance Department and posted at Elementary and Secondary Education Department. While Farman Ali Assistant Director IT has been transferred from Elementary and Secondary Education Department and posted at Finance Department, Waqar Ahmad Assistant Director IT has been transferred from Science Technology and Information Technology Department and posted at CM Secretariat and Muhammad Azam Assistant Director has been transferred from Social Welfare Department, and posted at Communication and Works Department.