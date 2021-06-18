UrduPoint.com
Two Caliber Projectiles Recovered From Manhole

Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:47 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Two large caliber projectiles were recovered from a manhole in Latifabad unit 6 area here on Friday.

According to the police, a sanitary worker discovered the projectiles while cleaning the manhole.

The people called the police immediately and they took the shells.

The SHO B-Section police station Amanullah Mirani told that both the shells seemed several years old and were also rusted.

Quoting the Bomb Disposal Squad, the SHO informed them each weighed around 2.5 kilogram.

