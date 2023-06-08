UrduPoint.com

Two Cops Among Three Killed In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Two cops among three killed in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :At-least two police personnel and a passerby killed in an attack on police here, said the spokesman of district police.

He said the two cops were going for duty when unknown militants opened indiscriminate fire at them near Sabzi Mandi here as a result of which the two cops and a passerby died on the spot.

A police team reached the spot ,shifted the bodies to hospital and started a search operation in the area.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Militants Police Died

Recent Stories

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 minutes ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

23 minutes ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

1 hour ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of cur ..

Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.