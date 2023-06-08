Two cops among three killed in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :At-least two police personnel and a passerby killed in an attack on police here, said the spokesman of district police.

He said the two cops were going for duty when unknown militants opened indiscriminate fire at them near Sabzi Mandi here as a result of which the two cops and a passerby died on the spot.

A police team reached the spot ,shifted the bodies to hospital and started a search operation in the area.