UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Criminal Gangs Busted; Valuables Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:02 PM

Two criminal gangs busted; valuables recovered

Islamabad police have arrested five outlaws of two gangs and recovered a stolen car, snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons from their procession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested five outlaws of two gangs and recovered a stolen car, snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons from their procession.

The action was taken as per special directives of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer as he directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city, a news release said on Tuesday.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar-Zone) constituted special team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Ramana along with other officials who successfully arrested two wanted members of a dacoit gang identified as Ehsan Ullah and Zahir Shah and recovered cash, mobile phone and weapons used in crime.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of city. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Further- more SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Haider Ali including SHO Bani Gala, ASI Anayat along with other officials who successfully arrested three members of car lifter gang. The gangsters have been identified as Abdul Malak, Saddam Hussain and Afzal Mehmood. Police also recovered a stolen car, number plate, and bogus registration from their possession.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Car Bani All From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

National Assembly adopts resolutions to extend per ..

6 minutes ago

Blinken insists US not 'in the way of diplomacy' a ..

6 minutes ago

UK return to Nigeria $6 mn stolen by ex-governor

6 minutes ago

Operations against water thieves will continue: Mi ..

22 minutes ago

Heavy rain coupled with hailstorm damaged standing ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.