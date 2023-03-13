UrduPoint.com

Two Criminals Involved In Injuring A Citizen During Robbery Held

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two criminals involved in injuring a citizen during robbery held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in injuring a citizen during a robbery, informed police spokesman.

The proclaimed offenders were identified as Kashif and Qasim.

Police have also held six accomplices of the wanted criminals and have already been challened.

The proclaimed offenders are being shifted to jail for an identification parade. The other wanted criminals involved in the incident are being traced.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the Chuntra police team adding that all resources are being utilized to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Jail Robbery Saddar Criminals All

