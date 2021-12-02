Two 'dacoits' arrested, 3 motorcycles recovered

Nishatabad police arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from them on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Nishatabad police arrested two alleged dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from them on Thursday.

A spokesman said the police conducted a raid and arrested two alleged dacoits, identified as Kashif alias Kashi and Faheem alias Fima, who were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered three motorcycles, Rs 531,000 in cash, mobile-phones, illicit weapons and other items from them.