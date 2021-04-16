Two dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rodala police have arrest two dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that police team, on a tip-off, conducted raid and nabbed two dacoits- Gulzar and Ehsan who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered two looted motorcycles, cash, mobile phones, illicit weaponsand other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway, said police.