Two Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rodala police have arrest two dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that police team, on a tip-off, conducted raid and nabbed two dacoits- Gulzar and Ehsan who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered two looted motorcycles, cash, mobile phones, illicit weaponsand other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

More Stories From Pakistan

