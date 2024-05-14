Two dacoits held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The district police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang involved in street crimes,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,police team raided and netted two accused identified as Asif Alias Chudu r/o Chak No 6-JB and Asif Alias Billa of Chak No 7-JB.

Police recovered two pistols,cash,cell phones and motorcycles’ spare parts from them .

Police have registered a case against the accused.