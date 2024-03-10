Two Dacoits Held, Citizen Received Bullet Injury
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Local police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two dacoits after they were caught by masses during a dacoity at sub-tehsil Rangpur in Muzaffargarh.
According to police sources, four dacoits entered into a cattle farm of local farmer named Najeeb Ullah Khaira. They tried to steal away the cattle.
However, the owner and some other persons rushed to the site. The dacoits opened fire at the owners. Najeeb Ullah sustained serious injuries.
Meanwhile, local people caught two dacoits and torture them. The other two dacoits managed to flee from the scene. The identity of the arrested dacoits will be shared later, said police officials.
Police is conducting raids to arrest their companions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
50,000 ration bags distributed so far: DC6 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal away two transformers in Kot Addu16 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes first Alumni homecoming26 minutes ago
-
District admin to ensure availability of food items at fixed prices during Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
Acrylic paintings by an autistic boy attract applause from visitors at art exhibition in NIC56 minutes ago
-
Raisen Bridge named after Capt. Faheem Abbas Shaheed bridge1 hour ago
-
Clean Punjab drive enters into second phase1 hour ago
-
Beggers' swarm irk shoppers in city ahead of Ramzan1 hour ago
-
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute1 hour ago
-
HRMA Minister affirms unwavering commitment to minorities protection1 hour ago
-
PM increases Ramzan Package to Rs12.5bn1 hour ago
-
Armed dacoits deprive trader from motorcycle1 hour ago