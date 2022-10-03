Two days Nagar Agri Expo concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

The two day Nagar Agri Expo 2022, organized by the farmers cooperative societies established under the project of ETI-GB, concluded here on Sunday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The two day Nagar Agri Expo 2022, organized by the farmers cooperative societies established under the project of ETI-GB, concluded here on Sunday.

Fifteen village agriculture societies established by ETI-GB displayed their agri products. The expo was attended by large number of visitors including ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan, government officials, diplomats, international and local tourists and general public.

The agri expo helped the agricultural societies to promote their agricultural products with value addition through the interventions of ETI-GB and to create potential market linkages.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan HE Wendy Glimour also visited the expo and interacted with the agriculture societies and showed keen interest in the fruit and vegetable products displayed at various stalls.

She also appreciated the efforts of framer cooperative societies, ETI-GB, IFAD and Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Leader of the Opposition Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain Advocate was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony. He visited stalls and showed keen interest in the products displayed.

He said that the project of ETI-GB was bringing revolution in the agriculture sector of the region by organizing the farmers in agriculture societies and value addition of different agri commodities.

ETI-GB is a program GB Government, co-funded by IFAD. It aims to improve incomes of small farmers and reduce poverty and malnutrition in the region.