Two Day's Training Workshop Held In UoT's Gwadar Campus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

The Two Days Training Workshop on "Effective Teaching and Learning"for newly inducted Teaching Fellows and visiting teachers was held at University of Turbat's Gwadar Campus. The teachers from Government Boys Degree College Gwadar also participated in training workshop

The master trainer Chakar Haider lecturer Political Science Department UoT and Mujahid Hussain Incharge Commerce department were the resource person of the training workshop.

While speaking on the occasion of closing ceremony the chief guest Mir Naveed Kalmati Group leader Gwadar Chamber of Commerce appreciated the efforts of the management of University of Turbat Gwadar Campus and his entire team for arranging such a productive training workshop for the capacity building of the faculty members which is the biggest need for any institution of higher education.

He emphasized on development of education and educational institutions in Gwadar to fulfil the need of human resource in the projects of CPEC. He further added that "promotion and up progression of colleges and university is the top priority of the political representatives of the area including myself and we will leave no stone unturned for the growth of education institutions in Gwadar".

Mir Naveed Kalmati urged upon faculty members to go abroad and best institutions of the country for higher studies and come back with modern knowledge and technology to serve the society which will be the biggest contribution for society as well as economic growth of the country.

He thanked administration of University of Turbat, campus administration and faculty member for giving him the honor to join the closing ceremony of the training workshop and he also assured his full support for the further development of Gwadar campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the training coordinator Mr. Mujahid Hussain highlighted the objectives of training workshop and thanked Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir Vice Chancellor University of Turbat for his full support and keen interest in developing Gwadar campus and promoting higher education in this region.

At the end Mir Naveed Kalmati, Mr. Mujahid Hussain, Muhammad Akram lecturer Computer Science Department and Zain-ul-Abideen Lecturer Commerce Department distributed the certificates andshields among the resource persons and participants.

