Two die, another injured in Quetta accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two persons died and another received injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor near Steal factory on Sibi Road area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a tractor hit them which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, two people died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while one namely Din Muhammad suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to civil hospital where the injured victim's treatment was started.

The bodies of deceased were identified as Khan Muhammad, 31, and Muhammad Piral, 24.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.