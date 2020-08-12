(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two persons died and several other received injuries when a passenger wagon overturned on National Highway near Mach area of Bolan district on Wednesday.

According to Levies spokesman,a Quetta-bound passenger from Jacobabad was on its way as it turned turtle at Duzzaan near Mach due to over speeding.

As a result, two people namely Abdul Nabi resident of Khuzdar and Ghulam Sarwar from Jacobabad died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while several other passengers including women and children sustained wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where some of the injured were referred to civil hospital Quetta for further treatment after completion of initial medical aid.

Levies force have registered a case and started probe.