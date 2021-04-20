Two died in Khanian bridge collapse

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed on Tuesday when a makeshift bridge in Khanian village of Kaghan Valley on Kunhar River broke down while a jeep was passing over it.

According to the police sources two friends were going to Balakot for the shopping when their jeep No.

6947 was passing over the Khanian steel bridge, the bridge suddenly broke down into pieces and fell into the Kunhar River along with the vehicle.

Both the passengers of the jeep Rafaqat Shah son of Nawaz and Akhtar son of Saeed ur Rehman drowned in the river.

Rescue 1122 and locals have recovered the dead body of Rafaqat Shah while they are still searching for the body of Akhtar.

Meanwhile a minor girl Fizza Bibi was trying to reach the spot of the accident fell from the hill and sustained critical injuries.