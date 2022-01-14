UrduPoint.com

Two Died, One Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while one sustained serious injuries in a collision between a passenger rickshaw and tractor trolley at Hamid Sultan area near Shah Jamaal Road in the jurisdiction of Shah Jamaal Police station here on Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Sohail resident of Mosa Ali Daha area and Muhammad Nadeem resident of Hamid Sultan city and Muhammad Qasim were heading to Muzaffergarh on a passenger rickshaw when they reached at Sultan Shah Jamaal Road their rickshaw collided with a tractor trolley which was laden with sugarcane, resultantly Muhammad Sohail and Muhammad Nadeem died on the spot while Muhammad Qasim sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed shifted the bodies and injured to (RHC) Shah Jamaal for necessary legal formalities while police have started investigations into the incident after registering a case against tractor trolley driver.

