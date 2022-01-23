Two died, two injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :At least two people died while two others sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles on National Highway near Killi Faiz area of Pishin district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two vehicles collided with each other due to overs speeding.

As a result, two people namely Haji Noor Ali and Reheemuddin died on the spot while Muhammad Asghar and Haji Hazrat Mullakhel.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.