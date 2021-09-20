UrduPoint.com

Two Drowned In Floodwater

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two drowned in floodwater

BAJAUR, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) ::The torrential rains followed by flash floods here Monday claimed two lives in two different incidents, hospital sources confirmed.

The first incident was reported from village Badale at Tehsil Mamond when a 10-year-old child was drowned in gushing waves of floodwater.

The staff of Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the child and shifted to district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, a man identified as Noor Rehman was fell prey to floodwater in Tehsil Barang where the locals retrieved the body after hectic efforts.

