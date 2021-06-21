Two drug peddlers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Lundianwala police on Monday arrested two drug pushers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousands rupees from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police raided a home in Chak No 526-GB and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Dolat Khan and Saima and recovered over 4kg hashish, 100 gram heroin, Rs 380,000 and a gun from them.

The police also took a car of accused into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.