Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

Two drug peddlers held with hashish

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A team of Urban Area police station headed by SHO Rifaqat Hussain conducted raids and arrested two drug pushers Muhammad Azeem and Asghar Ali and recovered 1.100 kg hashish and 60-liter liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

