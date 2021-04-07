Two drug peddlers held with hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possessio

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A team of Urban Area police station headed by SHO Rifaqat Hussain conducted raids and arrested two drug pushers Muhammad Azeem and Asghar Ali and recovered 1.100 kg hashish and 60-liter liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.