Two Electrocuted In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 07:30 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A woman and a child died of electrocution in separate incidents in nearby localities of the city.

Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that Khursheed Bibi (26) was busy in chores in Lambay Jageer Phoolnagar when she received a fatal electric shock while switching on a motor pump.

She died on the spot.

In another incident, Javed (14), resident of Bhatti Town area of Kot Radha Kishan was playing with a metal wire at the rooftop of his academy when it touched with a high voltage electric cable.

The youth received a fatal electric shock and he died on the spot.

Police were investigating.

