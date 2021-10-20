UrduPoint.com

Two FC Soldiers, Two Policemen Embraced Martyrdom In IED Blast At Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Two FC soldiers, two policemen embraced martyrdom in IED blast at Bajaur

Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and two policemen embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when their convoy was targeted with an improvised explosives device (IED) blast in Mamund area of Bajaur district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and two policemen embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when their convoy was targeted with an improvised explosives device (IED) blast in Mamund area of Bajaur district.

According to SHO Mamund, the team was reaching the site of an earlier IED explosion when they were targeted with a similar device planted by the terrorists.

The deceased were identified as police driver Samad Khan, constable Noor Rehman and FC soldiers Jamshed and Mudasir.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the Bajaur blast. He expressed sympathies with bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Driver Jamshed SITE Family

Recent Stories

PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National ..

PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National Assembly told

41 seconds ago
 FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

26 minutes ago
 UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Af ..

UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Afghanistan Donor Conference

44 seconds ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

46 seconds ago
 FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20 ..

FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20

6 minutes ago
 NATO chief urges allies to overcome Afghanistan st ..

NATO chief urges allies to overcome Afghanistan strains

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.