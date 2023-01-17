UrduPoint.com

Two Female Drug Peddlers Held In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:49 PM

The Police on Tuesday foiled two different bids to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested two alleged female members of inter-provincial gang of drug smugglers

The police recovered two kg hashish from the possession of the accused arrested.

