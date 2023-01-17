Two female drug peddlers held in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Police on Tuesday foiled two different bids to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested two alleged female members of inter-provincial gang of drug smugglers.

The police recovered two kg hashish from the possession of the accused arrested.