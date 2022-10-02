Two fertilizer dealers booked

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Two fertilizer dealers were booked for selling spurious fertilizers.

A team of agriculture department (Ext) under the supervision of Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Assistant Director Agriculture Daska Dr Irshad Ahmed conducted a raid at Kisan Traders Pasrur Road, Wadala Sanduwan and seized 60 begs of "Bio Argino Phosphate (BOP)" fertilizers.

The team also checked Dilshad Traders Mianwali Bungalow and found 319 bags of Single Super Phosphate (SSP). Assistant Director Agriculture took samples from two dealers and sent them to Gujranwala for lab analysis.

On the report of raiding team, Satrah police have registered cases againstthe owners.