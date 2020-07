(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA kHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Two teenagers drowned in a canal while taking a bath, near Haveli Lakha on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Usman (16) and his friend Mudassar (16) residents of Mahluke Shekhuke of Haveli Lakha were taking a dip in Pakpattan canal branch when they drowned.

The rescuers were searching the bodies till the filing of this report.