Two Gangsters Held

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, A-division police conducted a raid and arrested two outlaws identified as Adil and Hussain and recovered illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in various cases of robberies.

On a crackdown against drug-peddlers, Sadr Depalpur police arrested a drug pusher identified as Rizwan aka Billa, resident of Jasoke Dhawan and recovered 6 kg hashish and a rifle 223 from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

