Two Girls Among Three Persons Arrested By Indian Police In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Two girls among three persons arrested by Indian police in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Indian police have arrested three persons including two girls in Srinagar and Doda areas on Saturday.

The police arrested two girls in Srinagar. The police are trying to implicate the girls in a case registered in connection with the recent attack on the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

One Indian policeman was killed in the attack that took place on April 01, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a 35-year-old man, Safdar Ali, from his house in Doda district of Jammu region. Safdar Ali is a labourer by profession and a resident of Kathawa village of the district.

