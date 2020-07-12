Two girls killed over family dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A man has fired to death his two nieces over a family dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Allah Rakha r/o 240 Morr Jaranwala along with his accomplice allegedly opened fire and killed his nieces Rani Bibi and Sidra Bibi in chak 422-GB over a family dispute.

The police had registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accusedwho was managed to escape from the scene after killing both girls.