Two Held During Search Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::The police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during an operation at Sadar Jalalpur police station limits on late Saturday night.
According to the police, law enforcement agencies and a police team checked dozens of houses and conducted bio-metric identification of 54 people.
The teams also arrested two suspects and recovered eight illegal weapons.