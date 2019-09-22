UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::The police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during an operation at Sadar Jalalpur police station limits on late Saturday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies and a police team checked dozens of houses and conducted bio-metric identification of 54 people.

The teams also arrested two suspects and recovered eight illegal weapons.

