Two held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::The police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during an operation at Sadar Jalalpur police station limits on late Saturday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies and a police team checked dozens of houses and conducted bio-metric identification of 54 people.

The teams also arrested two suspects and recovered eight illegal weapons.