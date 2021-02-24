UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Aerial Firing, Fireworks In Wedding Party

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:23 PM

Two held for aerial firing, fireworks in wedding party

Two persons were held by Police on Wednesday for serial firing and fireworks in the city and registered case against them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were held by Police on Wednesday for serial firing and fireworks in the city and registered case against them.

According to Police spokesman, Market Police arrested a man identified as Ali Sher Rajput involved in aerial firing incident at Sirighat area and recovered pistol with two live rounds from his possession.

Another accused namely Wasi s/o Umar Qureshi was arrested by SHO Market Rais Khanzada for his involvement in fireworks during wedding party.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

