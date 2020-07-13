UrduPoint.com
Two Held For Killing Friend

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Sadar police on Monday claimed to have resolved mystery of a blind murder by arresting two accused involved in it.

Police said that Muhammad Imran resident Shahbaz Road lodged a complaint on July 3 stating that his brother, Shabaan, was shot dead by unknown assailants near Bhatti Hospital on Raiwind Road.

A police team started investigation on scientific methods using CCTV footage of Punjab Safe City Authority and arrested Usman and Sagheer, friends of the deceased.

During investigation, the both accused confessed to the killing of Shabaan as he was demanding return of Rs 1.2 million borrowed from him by them.

The police have arrested the both accused. Further investigation was underway.

