Two held for stealing electricity in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Two persons were arrested for pilfering electricity from main transmission lines in various parts of the district.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco along with his team and police visited Mundakey Goraya and Loharanwala tehsil Daska and caught Shabbir Hussain and Faryad Hussain red handed while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines.

Cases have been registered against the accused.