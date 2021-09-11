UrduPoint.com

Two Held In Separate Harassment, Kidnapping Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two held in separate harassment, kidnapping cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in separate harassment and kidnapping cases.

According to a police spokesman, a female victim while attending 'Khuli Kutchery' of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had lodged a complaint that her ex-husband namely Muhammad Shafiq was harassing and threatening her.

CPO directed R.A.Bazar police station to register FIR and take immediate action in accordance with the law against the accused.

R.A.Bazar police after registration of a case, managed to net the accused.

In another case, New Town police arrested the accused namely Faisal who was allegedly involved in abduction of a girl and recovered the abductee.

The spokesman informed that father of the girl had lodged complaint against the accused in Khuli Kutchery and on the directives of the CPO, New Town police registered case and arrested the kidnapper.

CPO had directed the officers concerned to take immediate action against those involved in harassment and torture cases against women and children.

He also advised the victims to report such incidents on Emergency 15 or Universal Access Number of Rawalpindi Police 051-111-276-797.

