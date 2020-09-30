UrduPoint.com
Two Held With Contraband

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered more than 300 liter toxic liquor from their possession.

Sadr Jaranwala police intercepted a suspected mini truck and recovered more than 300 liter toxic liquor.

The police have arrested Asad Siddique, residentof Fort Abbas and Mazhar Iqbal of Chak No 382-GB.

Further investigation was underway.

