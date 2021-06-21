Two held with contraband

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During a crackdown against drug barons, the city police raided Akhter Town area and arrested Moazaam aka 'Majori' of Pipli village and recovered 2.

40 kg heroin and a bike from his possession.

Jalalpur Bhattian police arrested Shujauddin from Akbar Bhatti Chowk and recovered 1.58 kg hashish from him.

Further investigation was underway.