Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police arrested two persons and recovered 1.640kg hashish and 10 bottles of liquor from them here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman, Saddar police arrested Umer Ali with 1.640kg hashish during blockade at Daska Road. Also, Motra police arrested Muhammad Mansha with 10 bottles of liquor.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.