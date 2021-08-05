UrduPoint.com

Two Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police arrested two persons and recovered 1.640kg hashish and 10 bottles of liquor from them here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman, Saddar police arrested Umer Ali with 1.640kg hashish during blockade at Daska Road. Also, Motra police arrested Muhammad Mansha with 10 bottles of liquor.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Road Daska Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

45 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 ..

Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 untraceable

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Forei ..

Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Foreign Affairs Committee

6 minutes ago
 UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Po ..

UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Policy Priorities Shift to Asia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.